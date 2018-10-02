Kofi Kunta Proves his Worth on Biibi Ba with Sarkodie.

Many music aficionados have been upbeat for Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba song for weeks following the announcement on his official twitter space. In anticipation, many up and comings have so hoped on the instrumental to lay classic bars on it.

Latest among them is that of Kofi Kunta. The burgeoning hardworking & talented rapper brings to us a different kind of kind of flavor with his version setting him far apart from the rest

With a beautiful delivery, the rapper revolves his message around the need to pitch in just hustle and make that money.

Kindly cop the song below and also share your comment.