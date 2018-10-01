modernghana logo

Open Letter To A Dude (anthony) In The Usa—concerning Bloodlines And Ancest...
22 minutes ago | Celebrity

Video: Benedicta Gafah Flaunt her Dance Moves

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Over the weekend, we got hold of a very saucy video of the saucy kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah .

The curvy hot Zylofone signee who recently celebrated her birthday with a private dinner party which features the shakers and mover of the industry seems to still be in the birthday mood.

In the video, she is seen dancing in a very enticing manner to her seated guest. Clearly showing that she knows how to work her assets. And that wasn't the only video. Another video pooped up of her again showing off what her mama gave her to the tempo of the background song.

Feeling down this Monday afternoon? Ginger up your day with these alluring videos.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

THIS ONE LOOKED LIKE A PRIVATE SESSION:

