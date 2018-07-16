The 2018 nominations of Ghana Music Award (UK) are officially out, and it's certainly a good year to still be a fan of Ebony Reigns as she dominates the ...
Full List of Nominees for 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK
The 2018 nominations of Ghana Music Award (UK) are officially out, and it's certainly a good year to still be a fan of Ebony Reigns as she dominates the list.
Music’s biggest night returns to the United Kingdom this year for a star-studded evening at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018.
The event seeks to recognize the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in Ghana and the UK.
Sponsors for 2018 GMA UK are Bie Gya Bitters with The Award Winning Accra City Hotel as Partners.
Below is the final nominees' list for Ghana Music Awards UK 2018:
1 – Highlife Song of the Year
2 – Gospel Song of the Year
3 – Hiplife Song of the Year
4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year
6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year
7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year
8 – Best Music Video of the Year
9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year
10 – Best Male Vocalist
11 – Best Female Vocalist
12 – Best Group of the Year
13 – Best Rapper of the Year
14 – Best collaboration of the Year
15 – Best New Artiste of the Year
16 – Song of the Year
17 – Artiste of the Year
18 – African Artiste of the Year
19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year
20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year
21 – Best DJ – UK
22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year
23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year
24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year
25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste
26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste
27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year
28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year
29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year
30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act:
31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act: