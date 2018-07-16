modernghana logo

Full List of Nominees for 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
The 2018 nominations of Ghana Music Award (UK) are officially out, and it's certainly a good year to still be a fan of Ebony Reigns as she dominates the list.

Music’s biggest night returns to the United Kingdom this year for a star-studded evening at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018.

The event seeks to recognize the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in Ghana and the UK.

Sponsors for 2018 GMA UK are Bie Gya Bitters with The Award Winning Accra City Hotel as Partners.

Below is the final nominees' list for Ghana Music Awards UK 2018:

Ghana Music Awards UK: Full list of nominees
1 – Highlife Song of the Year

  1. Selfish – King Promise
  2. Bronya – Wutah
  3. Odo – KiDi
  4. Angela – Kuami Eugene
  5. Over – R2Bees
  6. Maame Hw3 – Ebony
  7. Betweener – Kumi Guitar
  8. Yawa – Nero X

2 – Gospel Song of the Year

  1. Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing
  2. Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko
  3. Efata Wo – Nacee
  4. Adom – Empress Gifty Osei
  5. Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
  6. Aseda – Ebony

3 – Hiplife Song of the Year

  1. Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie
  2. Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru
  3. Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa
  4. Plantain Chips – R2Bees
  5. Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
  6. One Corner—Patapaa ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
  7. Pressure B3fa Wo – Dem Tinz
  8. Ak3somorshi – Gasmilla

4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

  1. Gringo – Shatta Wale
  2. My Own – Samini
  3. Bawasaaba – Stonebwoy
  4. Rewind – Mzvee

5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year

  1. Joyce Blessing
  2. Patience Nyarko
  3. Joe Mettle
  4. Celestine Donkor
  5. Nacee
  6. Empress Gifty Osei
  7. Ernest Opoku

6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year

  1. Wutah
  2. KiDi
  3. Kuami Eugene
  4. Kumi Guitar
  5. King Promise
  6. Nero X
  7. Ebo Taylor
  8. Pat Thomas

7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year

  1. Shatta Wale
  2. Ebony
  3. Stonebwoy
  4. Samini
  5. Mzvee
  6. Rocky Duwani

8 – Best Music Video of the Year

  1. Gringo by Shatta Wale – Sesan, Film Factory
  2. Betweener by Kumi Guitar – Director Abass, Zylofon Media
  3. Selfish by King Promise – Vertex
  4. My Girl by B4Bonah ft. King Promise – David Nicol-Sey, North Production
  5. Obi Agyi Obi Girl by Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata – GYO Gyimah, Phamous Philms
  6. Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq – Marv Brown
  7. Pushing Up by NSG ft Not3s – Kevin Hudson
  8. On the Floor by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – Labi
  9. Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy – Nez
  10. Check (with Raye) by Kojo Funds – Meji Alabi

9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year

  1. Yaa Pono
  2. R2Bees
  3. Captain Planet
  4. Sarkodie
  5. VVIP
  6. Gasmilla

10 – Best Male Vocalist

  1. Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii
  2. King Promise – Selfish
  3. KiDi- Odo
  4. Kuami Eugene – Angela
  5. Mugeez (R2Bees) – Over
  6. Samini – My Own
  7. Kumi Guitar – Betweener
  8. Afriyie (Wutah) – Bronya

11 – Best Female Vocalist

  1. Adina – Makoma
  2. NanaYaa – My Hunny
  3. Becca – You and I
  4. Efya – Love
  5. Mzvee – Bright Lights
  6. Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime
  7. Ebony – Aseda

12 – Best Group of the Year

  1. VVIP
  2. R2Bees
  3. Wutah

13 – Best Rapper of the Year

  1. Obibini
  2. Sarkodie
  3. Strongman
  4. Kwesi Arthur
  5. Flowking Stone
  6. Yaa Pono
  7. Shaker

14 – Best collaboration of the Year

  1. Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean
  2. Sing My Name remix— Mzvee ft.Patoranking
  3. Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie
  4. Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
  5. Obia Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy
  6. Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko ft. Bro Sammy

15 – Best New Artiste of the Year

  1. Kurl Songx
  2. KiDi
  3. Kuami Eugene
  4. Kwesi Arthur

16 – Song of the Year

  1. Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Nii ft. Luigi Maclean
  2. King Promise – Selfish
  3. Patapaa – One Corner ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
  4. Ebony – Aseda
  5. Ebony – Date ur Fada
  6. Kuami Eugene – Angela
  7. KiDi – Odo
  8. Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft. Bro Sammy
  9. Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft. Kofi Kinaata
  10. Wutah – Bronya

17 – Artiste of the Year

  1. Ebony
  2. Shatta Wale
  3. Stonebwoy
  4. KiDi
  5. King Promise
  6. Kuame Eugene
  7. Patience Nyarko

18 – African Artiste of the Year

  1. Davido
  2. Wizkid
  3. Too Fan
  4. Cassper Nyovest
  5. Nasty C
  6. Tiwa Savage
  7. Olamide
  8. Mayorkun
  9. Mr Eazi

19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year

  1. Kelvyn Boy
  2. Dope Nation
  3. Kwasi Gem
  4. Mikey Benz
  5. Ayesem
  6. Nana Danso
  7. Mizter Okyere

20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year

  1. WillisBeatz
  2. Kaywa
  3. Killbeatz
  4. Dr. Ray Beats
  5. Danny Beatz
  6. Mix Master Garzy
  7. Streetbeatz
  8. UK CATEGORIES

21 – Best DJ – UK

  1. DJ Billy
  2. DJ Snypa
  3. DJ Nore
  4. DJ P Montana
  5. DJ Fiifi
  6. DJ Invisible
  7. The PM
  8. DJ Sawa

22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year

  1. Young Cissey
  2. A4
  3. Goldkay
  4. MC Big Phil
  5. Ras King Bobo
  6. Wizl

23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year

  1. NSG
  2. Kwamz & Flava
  3. Goldkay
  4. Mista Silva
  5. GB
  6. Geo Wellington
  7. Eugy
  8. Atumpan

24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year

  1. Headie One
  2. Abra Cadabra
  3. Kojey Radical
  4. Juls
  5. P Montana
  6. Michael Dapaah
  7. Kojo Funds
  8. Stormzy
  9. 67
  10. Reggie N Bollie

25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste

  1. Reggie N Bollie
  2. Eugy
  3. Kojo Funds
  4. Kwamz and Flava
  5. GB
  6. Jaij Holland
  7. Stana kicks
  8. Wavey and Star Vicy

26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste

  1. Stormzy
  2. Michael Dapaah
  3. Reggie N Bollie
  4. Lethal Bizzle
  5. Fuse ODG

27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year

  1. Yaw Boateng ft. Obaapa Christy – Onyame Gya [Fire of God]
  2. Esther Cee – Nyame Do
  3. Maa Fausty – Beauty Is Obedient
  4. PK Boadi – Me Paa Me Ni
  5. Daniel Appiah Adu – Yesu Aye
  6. Bishop Mary Frimpongmaa – Nyankopon Ya Kessie
  7. Gifty Amoako – Draw Me Near Oh Lord
  8. Nana Awura Ama Lydia – Adom Bi

28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year

  1. Alice McKenzie
  2. Maame Kuukua
  3. Emmanuel Smith
  4. Charlotte Appiah
  5. Sandra Asante
  6. Minister Ike
  7. Mavis Osaah Poku

29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year

  1. Yaw Boateng
  2. Esther Cee
  3. Lady Eva
  4. Daniel Appiah Adu
  5. Gifty Amoako
  6. Golden Gate Singers
  7. Nana Awura Ama Lydia

30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act:

  1. King Ayisoba
  2. Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers from Ghana
  3. Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds
  4. Amamre Cultural Troupe
  5. Atongo Zimba
  6. Wiyaala
  7. Sherifa Gunu

31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act:

  1. King Ayisoba
  2. Kakatsitsi Master Drummers from Ghana
  3. Rocky Dawuni

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

