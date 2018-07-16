Full List of Nominees for 2018 Ghana Music Awards UK

The 2018 nominations of Ghana Music Award (UK) are officially out, and it's certainly a good year to still be a fan of Ebony Reigns as she dominates the list.

Music’s biggest night returns to the United Kingdom this year for a star-studded evening at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Centre) Wood Green, London on 6th October, 2018.

The event seeks to recognize the achievements of Ghanaian musicians in Ghana and the UK.

Sponsors for 2018 GMA UK are Bie Gya Bitters with The Award Winning Accra City Hotel as Partners.

Below is the final nominees' list for Ghana Music Awards UK 2018:

Ghana Music Awards UK: Full list of nominees

1 – Highlife Song of the Year

Selfish – King Promise Bronya – Wutah Odo – KiDi Angela – Kuami Eugene Over – R2Bees Maame Hw3 – Ebony Betweener – Kumi Guitar Yawa – Nero X

2 – Gospel Song of the Year

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko Efata Wo – Nacee Adom – Empress Gifty Osei Jehovah – Ceccy Twum Aseda – Ebony

3 – Hiplife Song of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam ft. Sarkodie Boys Boys – Nacee ft. Guru Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinataa Plantain Chips – R2Bees Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy One Corner—Patapaa ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty Pressure B3fa Wo – Dem Tinz Ak3somorshi – Gasmilla

4 – Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Gringo – Shatta Wale My Own – Samini Bawasaaba – Stonebwoy Rewind – Mzvee

5 – Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing Patience Nyarko Joe Mettle Celestine Donkor Nacee Empress Gifty Osei Ernest Opoku

6 – Highlife Artiste of the Year

Wutah KiDi Kuami Eugene Kumi Guitar King Promise Nero X Ebo Taylor Pat Thomas

7 – Reggae / Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Shatta Wale Ebony Stonebwoy Samini Mzvee Rocky Duwani

8 – Best Music Video of the Year

Gringo by Shatta Wale – Sesan, Film Factory Betweener by Kumi Guitar – Director Abass, Zylofon Media Selfish by King Promise – Vertex My Girl by B4Bonah ft. King Promise – David Nicol-Sey, North Production Obi Agyi Obi Girl by Captain Planet ft. Kofi Kinaata – GYO Gyimah, Phamous Philms Man’s Not Hot by Big Shaq – Marv Brown Pushing Up by NSG ft Not3s – Kevin Hudson On the Floor by Reggie ‘N’ Bollie – Labi Blinded By Your Grace by Stormzy – Nez Check (with Raye) by Kojo Funds – Meji Alabi

9 – Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Yaa Pono R2Bees Captain Planet Sarkodie VVIP Gasmilla

10 – Best Male Vocalist

Joe Mettle – Bo No Nii King Promise – Selfish KiDi- Odo Kuami Eugene – Angela Mugeez (R2Bees) – Over Samini – My Own Kumi Guitar – Betweener Afriyie (Wutah) – Bronya

11 – Best Female Vocalist

Adina – Makoma NanaYaa – My Hunny Becca – You and I Efya – Love Mzvee – Bright Lights Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime Ebony – Aseda

12 – Best Group of the Year

VVIP R2Bees Wutah

13 – Best Rapper of the Year

Obibini Sarkodie Strongman Kwesi Arthur Flowking Stone Yaa Pono Shaker

14 – Best collaboration of the Year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle ft. Luigi Maclean Sing My Name remix— Mzvee ft.Patoranking Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songx ft. Sarkodie Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata Obia Wone Master – Yaa Pono ft. Stonebwoy Obi Nyanime – Patience Nyarko ft. Bro Sammy

15 – Best New Artiste of the Year

Kurl Songx KiDi Kuami Eugene Kwesi Arthur

16 – Song of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Nii ft. Luigi Maclean King Promise – Selfish Patapaa – One Corner ft. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty Ebony – Aseda Ebony – Date ur Fada Kuami Eugene – Angela KiDi – Odo Patience Nyarko – Obi Nyanime ft. Bro Sammy Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft. Kofi Kinaata Wutah – Bronya

17 – Artiste of the Year

Ebony Shatta Wale Stonebwoy KiDi King Promise Kuame Eugene Patience Nyarko

18 – African Artiste of the Year

Davido Wizkid Too Fan Cassper Nyovest Nasty C Tiwa Savage Olamide Mayorkun Mr Eazi

19 – Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Kelvyn Boy Dope Nation Kwasi Gem Mikey Benz Ayesem Nana Danso Mizter Okyere

20 – Producer/ Sound Engineer of the Year

WillisBeatz Kaywa Killbeatz Dr. Ray Beats Danny Beatz Mix Master Garzy Streetbeatz UK CATEGORIES

21 – Best DJ – UK

DJ Billy DJ Snypa DJ Nore DJ P Montana DJ Fiifi DJ Invisible The PM DJ Sawa

22 – UK Based Uncovered Artiste of the Year

Young Cissey A4 Goldkay MC Big Phil Ras King Bobo Wizl

23 – UK Based Afrobeats Artiste of The Year

NSG Kwamz & Flava Goldkay Mista Silva GB Geo Wellington Eugy Atumpan

24 – UK Based Artiste of the Year

Headie One Abra Cadabra Kojey Radical Juls P Montana Michael Dapaah Kojo Funds Stormzy 67 Reggie N Bollie

25 – Best UK Based Afro-Pop Artiste

Reggie N Bollie Eugy Kojo Funds Kwamz and Flava GB Jaij Holland Stana kicks Wavey and Star Vicy

26 – UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste

Stormzy Michael Dapaah Reggie N Bollie Lethal Bizzle Fuse ODG

27 – UK Based Gospel Song of the Year

Yaw Boateng ft. Obaapa Christy – Onyame Gya [Fire of God] Esther Cee – Nyame Do Maa Fausty – Beauty Is Obedient PK Boadi – Me Paa Me Ni Daniel Appiah Adu – Yesu Aye Bishop Mary Frimpongmaa – Nyankopon Ya Kessie Gifty Amoako – Draw Me Near Oh Lord Nana Awura Ama Lydia – Adom Bi

28 – UK Based New Gospel Artiste of the Year

Alice McKenzie Maame Kuukua Emmanuel Smith Charlotte Appiah Sandra Asante Minister Ike Mavis Osaah Poku

29 – UK Based Gospel Artiste of the Year

Yaw Boateng Esther Cee Lady Eva Daniel Appiah Adu Gifty Amoako Golden Gate Singers Nana Awura Ama Lydia

30 – Ghanaian Traditional / Cultural Act:

King Ayisoba Kakatsitsi, Master Drummers from Ghana Dela Botri and Hewale Sounds Amamre Cultural Troupe Atongo Zimba Wiyaala Sherifa Gunu

31 – Best Ghanaian International Touring Act: