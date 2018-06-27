Mzbel Finally Reveals Why She Gave Up On Christianity

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, Ghana’s dazzling female singer has blamed some congregants and a Pastor of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) for making her lose interest in Christianity.

“I was told my kind of job and Christianity conflicts so it’s better I stop going to church”.

She claimed she contemplated going to church several times after giving birth but that statement discouraged her the more.

Mzbl as she is affectionately called, said this in an interview with Kumasi based radio Light Fm monitored by MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun.

According to the singer, she was hurt by the utterances of the said pastor she refused to name but indicated she had to accept it because it came from a pastor of her church and not members.

“When I started attending church after I gave birth, I was told that, my kind of job conflicts with Christianity hence it would be better I stop being a Christian. At that point I accepted to stop”.

When asked “who said this to you” the 16-year-old girl replied; “Oh definitely, it’s a pastor who will tell you this. And some few people in the church whom I look up to as well said the same thing”.

“They advised me to do something else or if I wanted to continue with my music, I must shift to a different genre or better still just let it go”. She added.

Though Mzbel indicated the advice from her church members contributed to her quitting Christianity, it, however, helped her in life.

Mzbel is now into the practice of Judaism