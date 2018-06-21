MzGee unveils Her New Gee Spot “Photos”

It was a star-studded affair as talented entertainment journalist and presenter MzGee, known in real life as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, unveiled her new TV show on Joy Prime TV on Wednesday.

The show, Gee Spot, is a weekly talk show that focuses on the most topical gender issues to promote gender mainstreaming through entertainment.

Speaking at the launch at the premises of Joy Prime, MzGee noted that the show will be an interactive talk show that will feature both sexes from different levels of society.

According to her, the show will discuss social and mostly, relationship issues, using known entertainment industry players as resource persons.

Some of the known personalities who graced the launch included Ben Brako, MzVee, Kidi and Victoria Lebene Mekpah.

Gee Spot will air on Saturdays between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, starting from Saturday, June 30, 2018.

See photos of the launch below:



