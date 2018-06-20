Banger Alert! Obibini Takyi Jnr. POWDER Feat. Luther [Mixed By APYA And DannyBeatz]

First Klass Music, Ghanaian UK-based record label signee and Afropop and Highlife Artiste, Obibini Takyi Jnr, has released the official audio of his track POWDER.

The song POWDER is a classic danceable masterpiece with afrobeat rhythm produced by popular Kumasi-based Engineer, APYA and also mastered by Award Winning DANNYBEATZ in Accra.

Obibini Takyi Jnr teams up with Luther, another talented Artiste on this POWDER track.

Twitter: Obibini Takyi Junior

YouTube Channel: Obibini Takyi Junior

Facebook: Obibini Takyi Junior