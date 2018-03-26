Fancy Gadam Explains Why He Is The Biggest Artist In Ghana Now

The 2017 VGMA New Discovery of the year has said he believes he is the biggest artist in Ghana and deserves to win artiste of the year

The ‘Total Cheat” hitmaker made this known in an interview with Delay.

Comparing himself to other artist, Fancy Gadam said he is the king and face of zongo, because he was born and bred in a zongo.

According to him, he is the only artiste with the majority of fan base in Ghana, adding that most of his fans are in Tamale and Accra.

Responding to claims that he did not deserve new discovery of the year at the 2017 VGMA he said ‘Fancy Gadam I think am big, I am big so that is the reason why I deserve artist of the year’.

When asked about his take on people seeing shatta wale as the biggest artist in Ghana he said ‘ I don’t really care about been bigger than somebody but I know am big, I am the biggest,” he added

According to him his reasons for calling himself the biggest artist in Ghana is based on what he can do and has done.

It will be recalled that in 2017 Fancy Gadam filled up the Tamale sports stadium without putting any known artist in his concert.

He scored that as a personal achievement, because according to him, no artist in Ghana has been able to do that

He also debunked claims that he bused people from Tamale to fill up the bukom Boxing arena during his concert.

Fancy Gadam is set to release his latest single featuring Mr Eazi “Yaka Chana” (where you dey go)