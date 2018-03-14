Sandra Ankobiah Joins 2018 UN Campaign For Rural Girls 

Celebrity lawyer Sandra Ankobiah is among world women who are taking part in the 2018 edition of UN Commission on Status of Women (CSW) in the USA.

The CSW is a functional commission of the United Nations Economic & Social Council (ECOSOC), one of the main UN organs within the United Nations.

It is the UN organ promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women.

This year’s edition is the 62nd session, and it is taking place at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

It started on Monday, March 12 and will end on March 23, 2018.

The challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls are the major subjects for discussion.

Representatives of member states, UN entities and ECOSOC-accredited non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from all regions of the world will be in attendance.

Sandra, who is also a public relations officer for the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana, took to her social media platforms on Monday to announce that she would attend the ceremony with other executives of FIDA Ghana.

Among them are Afua Adotey, FIDA's president, and Adele Acolatse, FIDA's treasurer. They are expected to return to Ghana to impact more on rural women and girls.