From A Mere Dancer To A Super Star – FANCY GADAM

On August 16, 1988, a star was born. A star who’s rise to stardom still beasts the imagination of many. A star who has the zeal to conquer the world with his style of music.

Just like him,many other stars went through a lot of though times to achieve their dreams and goals. Born Mujahid Ahmed Bello in Tamale, zongo (the Northern part of Ghana), popularly know on stage as Fancy Gadam.

When growing up, he was passionate in becoming a musician, his love for music rendered him a school dropout, Fancy Gadam stopped at the Tamale Police Barracks JHS. He got attracted to music With influences from Kaya, B.F.G’s, Samini, Okyame Kwame,and Sarkodie.

Starting as dancer with a great passion for excellence, Fancy Gadam teamed up with friends to form a dance group B13 Dancers which by dint of hard work eventually became the first powerful dance group from the North.

The group in 2009 auditioned for the Malta Guinness Street Dance Championship and qualified to represent the 3 Northern Regions in Ghana. They were eventually placed third and this is when the drive to be a “nation champion” was reignited.

FANCY Gadam was signed to 5M music in 2010, Fancy Gadam after releasing his debut album LAH’ZIBSI (Wonders) got all northern music lovers, bloggers and all industry personals talking about him . Despite having other hit songs on the album including Alkawle which featured Iwan and Bamba, Ojema ft Bamba, Nyaqsim, Lahazibsi, Fancy Gadam solidified his place with the very hit single Kalypo.

The launch of the album was welcomed with a sold out concert making him the first artist to filled up picorna gardens in Tamale.

Fancy Gadam maintained the spirit of hardwork. Since he was already a dancer, it was easy for him to built connections with so many industry players in the northern part of Ghana paving way for him to perform on major music platforms that were raised in Tamale.

Two years after the release of his debut album, Fancy Gadam wrapped up plans for the release of a second one. Yes, he saw no need to rest or become comfortable with the first album. Which was dubbed Ashili and released on January 4, 2012 at Picorna Gardens in Tamale, the album had songs such as Dawgu and Alkaida which all became hit songs. However, his success rested only among his people in the North and the Zongo communities.

On May 20, 2016, Fancy Gadam raised the standard of Northern music above expectations with his Takahi album lunch. He made history on that day being the first artist to filled the Tamale sports stadium now Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. With pictures flying all over social media about an artist who had sold out 12,000 capacity stadium, the country was eager to know who this talent really was?

That seems not be okay for the pride of the north, Fancy Gadam after gaining nationwide recognition teamed up with BET Award winner Stonebwoy for the Gadam Nation X BHIM Nation Concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium which recorded over 16,000 attendance. On November 6 2016, Fancy Gadam turned Accra to Tamale by filling up the national theatre. The venue which eventually was too small for an artist of his type as more than twice the number present in the auditorium could not get tickets to centre since they were sold out. On this day Fancy Gadam got all media talking about him.

The star boy of the north then return to Tamale and put up another sold out concert dubbed the Double Rave concert. Where he released his album titled ‘MUJAHID’ ( Warrior ) and his hit collaboration Total which features Sarkodie.

Fancy Gadam did not stop there but pushed beyond Tamale and Accra staging another show at the Heroes Park (Baba Yara Sports Stadium) in Kumasi on August 26, 2017. Despite heavy rainfalls that evening, Kumasi still snowed their loyalty by attending the event making it successful one.

After recording one of the biggest collaborations of 2017, the Gadam Nation and Sark Nation (with whom they record Total Cheat) staged another well attended show at his home grounds, the Tamale Sports Stadium was packed and filled up. Fancy Gadam did not stop there, he also put up another historic event at the bukum boxing arena on November 2017. He was the first Ghanaian artist to put up a successful concert at the venue.

Fancy Gadam recently released another hit song with visuals ‘Customer ‘ which features Nigerian finest dance hall artist Patoranking. The video has featured so many intentional music vedio countdowns including Muse Africa and Sound city Africa. The video in past weeks has topped the sound city’s top Ghanaian videos.

Below are some of the achievements Fancy Gadam:

New Artiste of the year (JIGWE AWARDS 2016), New artiste of the year (BASS AWARDS 2016) and the most talked about New artiste of the year at the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2016 .

His concert with Stonebwoy also won the best regional event at the 2016 Ghana Events Awards.

People’s celebrity awards:

Best Overall Music Video 2017

Best Overall Favorite Song 2017

Fancy Gadam due to his hard work was honoured by Palestine ambassador to Ghana. He was also honoured by the ministry of tourism as the face of Zongo.

Other awards:

Best artiste -Dakpema awards .

Best artiste -Northern music awards(NMA) 2 consecutive years

Most popular song NMA

Best artiste -Best artiste -Northern(NEA) entertainment awards Northern Region .(NEA)

Best artiste -For the 3 Northern Regions .NEA

Most popular song Northern -NEA

Most popular song 3 Regions .NEA

Best video concrete-NMA

Best collabration -NMA

Fancy Gadam is currently singed to and managed by Sultan Incorporation in partnership with 5M Music. His successes cannot be mentioned without making reference to an occult following he calls GADAM NATION.

Fancy Gadam was also appointed as one of Ghana's Music Culture Ambassador by the Ministry of Tourism And National Commission on Culture. FANCY GADAM is set to stage another show with Patoranking as I write.

