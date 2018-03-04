I'm Disappointed - Maccasio

The NEA 2017 Best Rapper in Northern Region, Sherrif Abdul Majeed, known in showbiz as Maccasio has expressed his disappointment for not getting any nomination at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Fans of the 69 boss had high expectations ahead of the release of the nominations, most of his fans including industry players expected the Dagomba Girl hitmaker to be nominated in the New Artiste Of The Year category.

Their hopes were dashed when the nominations were released on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Maccasio said even though he is disappointed, he will not be discouraged by VGMA’s failure to nominate him.

“We could never learn to be brave and patient, if there were only joy in the world. That’s Why God No be Man. We are just disappointed but not discouraged”, he said.

“We keep doing what we do best. I love y’all for the support you guys have shown me all this while. Perfect time to Show the World Who Maccasio is!!!!!”, Maccasio added

Maccasio is a force to reckon with in the Northern Music Industry, in 2017, he filled the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale during his Too Big Concert and released several hit songs including Ninsala and Bohasi.