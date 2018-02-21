Take These Fake Prophets To Court For Damages

Popular Ghanaian Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has advised celebrities to take legal actions against any prophet who mentions their names in doom prophecies.

The legal practitioners comment comes following recent reports of some prophets prophesying death on celebrities.

According to him, such prophecies can traumatize the targets and even go further to have bad influence on their daily livelihood.

The outspoken legal practitioner was speaking on Radio Univers’ mid-morning show, Brunch2Lunch on Tuesday

“When you come out to say Lawyer Ampaw has February to die, do you know the repercussions? You’ve spoilt my day and my month”

“ I can’t satisfy a woman sexually because you’ve killed my libido, It takes a free mind to be able to get an erection. You’ve denied me my sexual right.”

“As I speak to you right now, Shatta Wale is not of himself. From the day the prophecy was made, he went to pray; he wept at Ebony’s funeral. Do you know what is affecting him in secrecy?”

“Ask Shatta Michy if Shatta Wale is able to perform in bed. His performance has reduced. He is undergoing mental shock and trauma. Although he has openly challenged the prophets, inwardly, he is afraid because nobody is comfortable with death. He can’t sleep.” He said