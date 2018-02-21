NAIJA STARS: Pawpaw Is My Twin Brother -Aki Makes Stunning Revelation

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, popularly referred to as Aki and Pawpaw, are not only unique in talent but also in size and stature.

They've been very good friends for a very long time and performed side by side in movies.

On Tuesday, Aki described Osita as his twin brother in an Instagram post to celebrate Osita’s 36th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my twinnie #osita. May God bless your new age brotherly,” he said.

Owing to their sizes, they have always been tagged as 'screen twins’ and Aki's post on Tuesday only goes to confirm they are pleased with that accolade.

Both actors took Africa by storm after featuring in their debut movie titled 'Aki Na Ukwa' and they have since been phenomenal in Africa's movie industry.

Before 'Aki Na Ukwa', they both had their respective careers going for them. Aki had already acted in the popular movie, 'Last Burial', while Pawpaw also did some not too big productions in Aba, Nigeria. - Vanguard.com