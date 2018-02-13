Police To Probe Shatta Wale Over Threats To Burn Down Churches

Joy News has picked up credible information that the police are set to invite Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale following his threat to burn down some churches in December.

According to the Dancehall sensation, he will burn down churches belonging to Pastors and self-acclaimed Prophets who have predicted that he will die before December 2018.

He said he will mass up a gang from his Shatta Movement -- the name of his fan base -- to light up churches if he’s still alive by the end of the year.

A Kumasi-based Prophet E. K. Mensah of the Christ Vision Prayer Ministry has allegedly revealed to his follows that Shatta Wale has been marked to kick the bucket unless he repents from his sinful ways.

Police are yet to comment officially on the arrest.

Watch Shatta Wale's video in which he made the threat below.