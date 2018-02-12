Shatta Wale Starred In ‘By The Fireside’ – Maame Dokono Reveals

Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has revealed that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on ‘By the Fireside.’

Maame Dokono, in an interview with Mikki Osei-Berko on the ‘After Hours Show’ on TV3 revealed that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.

“Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.

Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.

Shatta Wale has since his resurgence into the music industry from Bandana has become one of the greatest artistes Ghana has ever seen.

Check out the full interview:

