modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY If By December I'm Still Alive, I Will Burn Down 'fake' Pastors Churches -S...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Celebrity

Shatta Wale Starred In ‘By The Fireside’ – Maame Dokono Reveals

Gideon Sarpong
Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono

Veteran actress, Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono has revealed that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on ‘By the Fireside.’

Maame Dokono, in an interview with Mikki Osei-Berko on the ‘After Hours Show’ on TV3 revealed that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.

“Shatta Wale was a gong gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.

Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.

Shatta Wale has since his resurgence into the music industry from Bandana has become one of the greatest artistes Ghana has ever seen.

Check out the full interview:

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line