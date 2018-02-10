It’s not clear if we will nominate Shatta Wale -Charterhouse (Video)

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards Charter-House has said that it is not clear whether Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale will be nominated for awards in the 2018 edition.

Speaking at a press launch at Movenpick Hotel on 9th February 2018, Mrs Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse said Shatta Wale's management team has had a discussion with them concerning the inclusion of the artiste in the awards scheme and they asked that his management submits his works for consideration.

"I know that they have submitted their nominations; they came to see us and we agreed that they submit nominations. The calendar just closed. A few things not clear yet but we will let the public know whether he is going to be part or not."Mrs Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse hinted

When Attractivemustapha.com demanded a timeline for the official announcement of Shatta Wale's inclusion or otherwise the organizers said the board is yet to meet so the public will be updated on all nominations and issues that need to be addressed including that of Shatta Wale



Attractivemustapha.com