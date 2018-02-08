Photo: Shatta Wale Warns Amateur Artistes Who Keeping Making "Whack" Paintings Of Him

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has berated an artist for not properly painting him.

In a photo that has gone viral, the self-acclaimed dancehall king is pictured in a painting done by an unknown artist.

Shatta Wale is painted holding a microphone performing.

However, he was not enthused by the work done by the artist and has warned that such “whack” paintings of him must not be repeated.

In a Twitter post, Shatta Wale said although he appreciates those who try to paint him, he would not condone any appalling work from any artist that has not mastered his art.

“I appreciate those who draw me but if you haven’t mastered your art, don’t come close to me. I no dey play like that,” he wrote.

One fan of his requests that he sues the artist, but Shatta Wale did not reply.

Below is the tweet by the controversial musician:

I APPRECIATE THOSE WHO DRAW ME BUT IF YOU HAVEN'T MASTERED YOUR ART, DONT COME CLOSE TO ME. i no dey play like that. https://t.co/iVWXVDNEsj — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 6, 2018