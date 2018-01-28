A Plus Fires At Birth And Death Registrar Over Banning Of Names

Controversial Ghanaian musician A Plus has spit fire at the Birth and Death Registry over banning of some names they describe as titles.

The musicians comment comes after the Registrar at the Birth and Death Mr. John Yao Agbeko said names such as Nana, Naa, Maame, Junior among others are considered as titles , adding that the law governing their processes – Act 301 passed in 1965, gives them the power to ban such names should the need arise.

Sharing his thoughts on the issue the music icon angrily took to his Facebook page to register his displeasure over the Registrar’s comment adding that the state should be enforcing sanitation law to prevent diseases not banning of names.

The musician post reads “People just get up and make useless laws in this country. Sometimes you wonder what goes through their head”

“You can't enforce sanitation laws to prevent disease and reduce the burden on NHIA but we can hurriedly enforce TV license laws and "Name Laws." How does someone's name affect the price of Kenkey”? He asked

