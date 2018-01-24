Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin Goes To School

The essence of computer knowledge has compelled Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, known in the industry as Lil Win to be enrolled in Abbeam Institute of Technology as a fresh student at Kasoa in the Central Region.

LilWin among other fresh students were officially matriculated into the school last weekend to begin their studies in Information and Communication Technology.

According to the Edan Nkyeem hitmaker who disclosed to SeancityGh, he has realized the role that computer plays in our day-to-day activities and that has pushed him to pursue a course in ICT.

Lil Win has over the years won the hearts of many Ghanaians for his fantastic role in the movie industry. He has also successfully gained grounds in the music world where every music from him has become a hit