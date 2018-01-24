Wizkid Not Talented Than Stonebwoy—David Oscar

Ghanaian musician and comedian David Oscar has said he does not think Wizkid is so talented as a singer than Stonebwoy.

The reggae musician said he believes Wizkid is more popular and well known on the world stage than Stonebwoy but when it comes to talent he sees no difference between them.

The man with the sensational voice took to his Facebook page to share his thoughts on the issue.

The music icons post reads “Wizkid Quite frankly, I don't see any difference between Stonebwoy and Wizkid”

“Only difference may be that one is found in a "bigger" local market than the other. As for talent....”