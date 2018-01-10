David Oscar Condemns 'Killer TV License Fees'

Musician and comedian David Oscar has condemned the newly introduced TV license as he describes as “Killer Disease”

The obviously peeved celebrity took to his Facebook account to express his disappointment over the introduction of the TV license levy.

According to him, Ghanaians are already paying for bad public services and the worst part about the TV licensed is there’s no good content on the national television screens.

“Looks like they always want to invent bills for us to pay, if this killer disease called TV license doesn't annoy you, I honestly don't know what will,” he said

“We keep paying for bad roads, street lights that barely function and a host of other bad public services. So what, now they want us to pay for abysmal content too”? he asked

