Joy FM's Philip Nai, Michaela Welcome Royalty With A Royal Ceremony

Joy FM’s Philip Nai and Joy News’ Michaela Richter-Anderson were joined by a few selected people including media gurus, celebrities and politicians to welcome the new addition to their family.

At a private ceremony held in December last year at the International Central Gospel Church, Holy Ghost Temple at Frafraha in Accra, the baby boy Royalty Nai-Bi Nai was outdoored to the world, amid cheers.â€‹

Resembling an angelic gathering, attendees dressed in white swarmed the venue, temporarily altering its aesthetic beauty.

Associate Pastor at the Holy Ghost Temple, Pastor Annobel presided over the ceremony and host of Joy Time in His Presence, Reverend Michael Nii Abossey offered a prayer for the couple and Royalty.

The official white dress code was carefully chosen to symbolise the couple’s many victories in their one-year-old marriage.

For the many who attended the star-studded ceremony, it was an occasion to share in the happiness of the couple, but it meant more than that to Mr and Mrs Nai.

To the young couple, it was a moment for them to introduce Royalty to the family that was there from the very first day they exchanged the sacred vows and rings in public.

It was also an opportunity for them to benefit from the time-honoured advise from the people who care about them.

The ceremony had distinguished personalities such as Chief Executive Officer of The Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum who was there to lend his solidarity to the couple.

Also in attendance were Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini; musician Kwame A-Plus and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba among other colleagues from The Multimedia Group.

Mr and Mrs Nai marked the one-year anniversary of their marriage on December 16, 2018, an occasion that spawned hundreds of congratulatory messages from loved ones.

The former host of Joy FM’s Drive Time and EIB Network CEO Bola Ray, was among the first people to congratulate the couple for the arrival of Royalty and on the occasion of their anniversary.

In an Instagram post he wrote: “Mr Nai, I see you. Congrats on the latest addition to the family. Stay Blessed Bro.”