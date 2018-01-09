Fiifi Banson Is One Of The DJs Who Killed My Career - Sony Achiba

Sony Achiba has accused radio presenter, Fiifi Banson, as one of the DJs in Ghana who killed his music career.

Earlier this week, the ‘Sony Maba’ singer alleged that some Ghanaian DJs killed talents of so many artistes in the country.

In that interview, Sony Achiba stressed that while he had worked hard to be relevant in the music industry, he was pushed out abruptly by some DJs.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he noted that some years ago after Billy Ocean of Peace FM played his song on air, Fiifi Banson spoke ill of the song live on air.

Soni alleged that the words of the former Peace FM presenter who currently hosts the morning show on Kasapa FM, negatively affected his career and eventually pushed him out of the music industry.

A product of Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), Sony Achiba, who is currently schooling in London, has three albums to his credit; ‘Indian Ocean 1’ in 2001, ‘Indian Ocean 2’ and ‘Indian Ocean 3’.