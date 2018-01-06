modernghana logo

11 hours ago | General News

Benedicta Gafah donates to widows in Kumasi

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Popular Ghanaian Actress Benedicta Gafah founder of Benedicta Gaffah Foundation donated food and items to the aged and widows in Kumasi.

Benedicta Gafah just like a true believer believes that giving is far better than receiving just as the good old book preaches.

The celebrated actress who does the donation more often revealed to AttractiveMustaphacom , that the impact of losing one’s husband is a very painful experience.

below is the pictures of her donation.

Mustapha Attractive Entertainment Contributor

