Benedicta Gafah donates to widows in Kumasi
Popular Ghanaian Actress Benedicta Gafah founder of Benedicta Gaffah Foundation donated food and items to the aged and widows in Kumasi.
Benedicta Gafah just like a true believer believes that giving is far better than receiving just as the good old book preaches.
The celebrated actress who does the donation more often revealed to AttractiveMustaphacom , that the impact of losing one’s husband is a very painful experience.
below is the pictures of her donation.