David Oscar Thrills Fans With Amazing Display At Reggae Spot And Comedy Night

Reggae Artiste and Comedian, David Oscar, on Saturday 23rd night of December 2017 brought the streets of Koforidua to a standstill with an electrifying performance at the maiden edition of the Reggae Spot and Comedy Night.

The Havilah Restaurant in Koforidua at the night was packed up beyond its capacity as fans danced and laughed through the whole performance.

The Comedian cum Musician's thrilling performance at the night compelled some of his fans to request back to the back of his hit track “Get There One Day” which featured Afriyie Wutah.

The surprise performer who stole the show for the night comedian Foster Romanus turned the whole city upside-down with a star performance.

Speaking exclusively to Asempanews.com at the end of the show, the artiste expressed gratitude to his fans for coming out in their numbers to support him.

“I'm most grateful to the fans for coming out in their huge numbers to support this maiden edition of the Reggae Spot and Comedy Night. This is what Reggae Spot and Comedy Night is all about; Giving the people something to laugh and dance over make them forget the problems and the stress in life,” he said.