GMB 2017; Who Didn't Know Zeinab Will Win?

Season after season, I've developed interest in TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant show. That of this year's drew me closer to the screens due to two special reasons. One was; the Eastern Region representative, Serwaa. She's known to me as a member of the Church I fellowship with - Church of Christ. Aside that, I do more times have a chat with her on various topics, including politics, religion and especially on medicine, which is her field. Serwaa is a pharmacist.

Secondly, the Brong Ahafo representative, Adom, is from the same district /constituency (Jaman North ) as I am. She (Adom ) was projecting my region and most especially my district.

Because of the two reasons stated above, I couldn't stop watching the GMB 2017 every Sunday night. When the time is due (20:00 hours GMT ) , I don't just watch the show alone, but call friends within and outside Ghana to watch the show. One of such friends is Maryam in the Gambia, with whom I discuss whatever goes on on the show via WhatsApp.

Through what I did, whipping for people's interest in the show, I as well called for votes for Adom and Serwaa. I knew I'll be happy if any of the two wears the crown and receives all that comes with it. The money involved, the Kia Sportage, the air ticket. .....just to mention a few.

But one night, the judges of the show, Linda and Oscar broke my heart. Adom was evicted at the time when even the primary four girl, Maafia, with whom I sit to enjoy the show knew it was Edem, the Volta Region representative who should have been sent home.

Since I had Serwaa still in the contest to put my money on, I did not lose interest in the show. I wrote to friends on all social media platforms, campaigning for votes for Serwaa. I did that not because I knew her personally. But I bought into her project - fighting UNSAFE ABORTION. That particular topic was dear to my heart, because in this very year, a lady friend of mine died through that unsafe abortion after taking self prescribed concoctions to get rid of a foetus that when delivered would have joined her crawling baby.

Indeed, Serwaa got to the grand finale, alongside Baaba from the Central Region, Nana from the Western Region and Zeinab from the Northern Region.

But something happened prior to the commencement of the show - the grand finale. One of the MCs, Johnnie Hughes started singing praise songs for Zeinab. Calling her "peerless, a queen " and all sorts of accolades that makes the show seems to be fixed. Even, the last Sunday show which was recorded for a magazine and without eviction, I heard this same Johnnie Hughes reminding Zeinab of his "food that is yet to be prepared " (sic ). Some interest in there, right?

These triggers compelled me to predict that Zeinab has already won the crown, and the rest is just fixed to entertain the audience and the Television viewers.

How Zeinab was given more time to perform her maternal mortality thing was an example I gave, which Maafia sided with me. Even at the question and answer section, no one understood the answer Zeinab gave to the question on "religious tolerance " .

Yes, I knew Zeinab had the following. As a former beauty queen from University for Development Studies (UDS ) , and the only Muslim among the four finalists, she'll without doubt get more votes, knowing very well how the Muslims loves one of their own. How the people of the North also were present at the Accra International Conference Centre to witness the show live also spoke volumes.

But that does not convince me that Zeinab deserves the crown.

The judges made us aware that they have sixty per cent of the say, whilst the public have the remaining forty per cent by way of votes. But at the end of the show, I didn't understand the table that was brought to justify why Zeinab won the GMB 2017.

TV3 should not forget that the show is now watched all over the world, now that one can download the GMB2017APP.

So, bringing to us a bird with its feathers plucked, and asking for its name from us would not only tarnish your reputation, but will murder the zeal with which we use to patronise the show.

In any case, something caught my attention, that's praiseworthy. Before I let the reader know that, let me congratulate Serwaa. My dear, you came fourth. I'm proud of that. You're a queen in your own right.

Nana came third, and Baaba was the first runner up.

The star of the night was the GMB 2016 winner, Yaaba. Her speech was superb. She took the shine.

I am looking forward to a better GMB2018, one without bias, and a known winner from the beginning.

Author : Charles Yeboah

Contact : 0249542111

WhatsApp : 0579333213

Email : [email protected]