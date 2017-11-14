Music: Ebony - Hustle (Feat. Brella) (Prod. by Danny Beatz) (Audio & Video)

Finally the party song for this Christmas is here to get you entertained. 90s Bard Gyal Ebony Reigns is on "Hustle" and newly signed act to the Ruff Town Records team Brella features on this record here.

Life has it's own struggles and you need to put in work so you can make that money to support the family. The dancehall gem takes on the azonto feel with this one and fans will be dancing over and over to this new record. Danny Beatz is the man behind the production here. RuffTown Records / Midas Touch Inc is still the label.

The video for this record takes the street scheme and was shot on location in James Town. Mickey Johnson on the direction for this video here.

watch the video below



