The person who loses his wealth loses so much, and the person who loses his/her friend loses more, but he who loses his/her courage loses everything.By: Aaron Lordstone Kpog
The person who loses his wealth loses so much, and the person who loses his/her friend loses more, but he who loses his/her courage loses everything.By: Aaron Lordstone Kpog
Annydee Drops "Who Is Like Unto Thee" [Prod. By Kebee]
Maryann Charles-Dede, popularly called AnnyDee, born October 22, 1989, is a Lagos based Nigerian gospel Artiste.
She is a native of Rivers State, from a loving family that has always supported and encouraged her passion for music right from a tender age.
AnnyDee started her musical career from a tender age in the church and grew up doing very well as a praise and worship leader with a unique and powerful voice.
She attended Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Nigeria, where she also had most of her musical experiences with the BIU mass choir and a group called DDC Crew, before she graduated with a B.A. in English Studies.
Besides her passion for music, she is also an entrepreneur with great skills in fashion and creative writing.
Her debut single, "Who's Like Unto Thee", expresses the Glory and beauty of God and His creation. It is a song that transcends time and season, and will always set your heart at worship.
https://cloudup.com/files/itrFUanmWCM/download