TOP STORIES
'If you don't have a VISION , others will be on a MISSION to accomplish their VISION through you'By: siLas rockson kupoaL
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Artists storm Chale Wote Street Art Festival [Photos]
Artists in painting, sculpture, photography, film, fashion, mixed media, comedy, culinary arts, music, and dance are displaying their artistry at this year's Chale Wote Street Art Festival.
The 7th annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival starts which started 14th August 2017 in Accra has reached its climax as over 200 Ghana-based and international artists exhibit their works in James Town and 15 venues across the city.
This year's festival which ends on 20th August, 2017, also marks the end of a trilogy theme that began in 2015 with African Electronics, a blueprint to access internal technologies and re-member organiser's multi-dimensional systems to create the impossible.
It includes 15 creative spaces with events and exhibitions that speak in new and exciting ways to WATA MATA, the theme for the 2017 festival.
The CHALE WOTE Street Art Festival is an alternative platform that brings art, music, dance and performance out into the streets.
The community-based festival takes place in James Town – one of Accra's most historic communities – and targets exchanges between Ghana-based and international artists creating art together.
Each year, the festival is produced by ACCRA [dot] ALT and REDD KAT Pictures in collaboration with a number of cultural organisations across the city.
–
Photos: Roberta Abbeyquaye
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News