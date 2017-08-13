TOP STORIES
IF SLEEP IS MY ONLY HOME WORK I WOULD HAVE WISH TO HAVE MORE OF ITBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Music Release: Here I Am To Worship [Cover]
About The Artiste:
Jonathan 'Deep' Ojapa a.k.a Jo Deep is a regular dude devoted to using every form of art he lays his hands on as a channel for sharing the truths he learns from God's word. He is a pastor at The Lifeway Chapel, Lagos.
About The Song:
Here I am to worship is one of my greatest songs of all time. It properly describes the Action and Heart of our God and savior. Because of who He is and what He has done, we are here to worship.
Behind The Song:
Preparing to record the sketches for my forthcoming ''We are deep'' album in the parlor of my family house. I needed to do a test recording so i know what and what i would need to adjust.
Guess what my test song was? Here I am to worship!! from test mic check one two straight into worship mode! and once i heard the recording and others heard it too, we decided to share it with you all. I trust it would bless you.
Social Media Handles:
Social Media Handles:
Twitter: @iamjodeep
Instagram: @iamjodeep
Soundcloud: www.soundcloud/iamjodeep
Facebook: facebook.com/iamjodeep
YouTube: www.YouTube.com/jonathanojapa
Website: www.iamjodeep.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News