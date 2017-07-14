TOP STORIES
Happiness is not always what you have to be happy, Happiness is what you do to be happy.By: LILY CUDJOE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Danny Nettey to be celebrated today with ‘Worship Summit’
A “Worship Summit” will be held today Friday 14th July, 2017 at the College of Physicians and Surgeons to mark the first anniversary of the passing of gospel legend Danny Nettey.
The summit is themed on Philippians 1:21: “More than a song – A life of Worship” – “For me to live is Christ to die is gain.”
Danny's schoolmates at Accra Academy with whom he ministered from his early days, Pastor Abu Baku and Pastor Andy Yawson, will be speaking at the event.
Ministering at the summit are Pastor Helen Yawson, Nii Okai, Patrick Masoperh, Calvis Hammond, Teddy Zaroe and Joycelyn Armah.
Danny Nettey has contributed immensely to the gospel music industry and has inspired many through his songs. He is among the people that fronted contemporary gospel movement in Ghana.
He started music by forming his own group, “Danny Nettey and Pals.” The group took the gospel to the Secondary Schools and ministered in churches across West Africa through the word and song ministration.
He has three albums to his credit: “Positive Change”, “This Time” and “I believe”.
On July 15, 2016, he passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News