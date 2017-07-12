modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Piesie Esther Donates To The Less-Privileged

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
Scene from the donation
Scene from the donation

Gospel artiste Piesie Esther, with support from her management, Trust Production, has donated food items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to children at the Mephibosheth Training Centre (MTC) at Apam Junction in the Central Region.

The donation, she mentioned, formed part of her social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.

She disclosed that her ministry (Piesie Esther Ministries) was established to help the less-privileged people in the society to get access to good health, good nutrition, potable water and good education.

The founder of MTC, Pastor Joseph Jehu-Appiah, who received the items, thanked Piesie Esther and her team for their support. He also used the opportunity to call on the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid.

A party was also held for the children after the donation.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghanaian player kills mom, sister in Italy

1 hour ago

Cocoa Producer Price Won’t Change—Cocobod

3 hours ago

quot-img-1It is a disgrace to the dog if the goat rather bites the stranger

By: Charles Prempeh quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35404.3583
Euro4.97284.9770
Pound Sterling5.59145.5987
Swiss Franc4.49764.5002
Canadian Dollar3.37063.3727
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.31233.3200
body-container-line