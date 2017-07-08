TOP STORIES
FRIENDSHIP IS A SINGLE SOUL DWELLING IN TWO BODIESBy: Felicia OWARE - Hamb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Album Release: In His Presence Vol.2
Artist: Dr. Paul Enenche
Info: Dr Paul Enenche is a Nigerian. He is a trained Medical Doctor, a Christian author, preacher, Minister, Televangelist, Recording Artist, Performing Artist, Composer, Song Writer, Musician and Educationist.
He is the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre World-wide, with headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.
A ministry having hundreds of thousands of worshippers across the World with millions of viewership connecting through our Global Revival Platform – Dunamis TV, 24/7 online platform, Facebook, YouTube and Lifestream.
Untagged Download Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/gepl7v1z29/There_Is_A_Place.mp3
