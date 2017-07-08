modernghana logo

Album Release: In His Presence Vol.2

Artist: Dr. Paul Enenche
Info: Dr Paul Enenche is a Nigerian. He is a trained Medical Doctor, a Christian author, preacher, Minister, Televangelist, Recording Artist, Performing Artist, Composer, Song Writer, Musician and Educationist.

He is the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre World-wide, with headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

A ministry having hundreds of thousands of worshippers across the World with millions of viewership connecting through our Global Revival Platform – Dunamis TV, 24/7 online platform, Facebook, YouTube and Lifestream.

Untagged Download Link: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/gepl7v1z29/There_Is_A_Place.mp3

