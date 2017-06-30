TOP STORIES
There are some people in this world, who always love to misunderstand friends and hug the enemies. But, when the realization comes, they always feel guilty of their actions.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Ohemaa Mercy Fasts For Tehillah 2017
Gospel star Mercy Twum-Ampofo, popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy, will be holding her annual 'Tehillah Experience' concert in August.
The big worship event will come off on August 6 at the ICGC Calvary Temple, opposite Paloma Hotel, off the Spintex Road. But ahead of it, there will be a fasting and prayer activity for a month.
According to Ohemaa Mercy's manager and husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, this is to spiritually prepare the team for the concert. He has also encouraged other Christians and non-Christians to join.
“Tehillah Experience is a programme with a difference because of the spiritual exercise we put into it a month before the event; that's one month fasting and worship and it starts from the July 1 to July 31. This is a spiritual exercise to prepare ourselves that we are going to give a thanksgiving that we have done before for the love that He showed us by giving us his Son to die for us on the Cross and making us proud to be called Christians,” he said.
The concert will be held under the theme: 'The Cross Effect', and it features artistes such as Elder Mireku, Cecelia Marfo, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Minister Ramzy Amui, Francis Amoh, Bro Philemon, Pastor Isaiah, among others.
'Tehillah Experience' was born in 2013 by Ohemaa Mercy's Ministry and has since remained one of the biggest events on Ghana's entertainment calendar.
According to Mr Twum-Ampofo, there are plans to take the event off the shores of Ghana.
“Gradually, we are hoping to beat the 'Experience Concert' in Nigeria. 'Tehillah Experience' is going to travel. We want to organise it in London and USA. That is the tour we are going to embark on next year 2018,” he added.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
