Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
J’s Cakes Graduate 50
Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee and Rev. Ishmaila Awudu admires some designs of cakes on display
J's Cakes & Floral Institute, a leading culinary institution located at East Legon, last Saturday held its sixth graduation ceremony for 50 students who have successfully undergone training in various disciplines related to the industry.
The colourful event which was preceded by an exhibition of various designs of cakes and pastries, floral and ribbon works attracted a number of dignitaries, including Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Rev Thomas Yawson, among other members of the clergy. It was held at the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COVET) Conference Hall in Accra.
According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the institute, Josephyne Ishmaila Awudu, J's Cakes & Floral Institute which was established nearly a decade ago was started at Nungua with three students in a multipurpose room.
She indicated that the institute is registered with the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) to offer academic and training programmes in cake designing and balloon, ribbon, floral décor, general catering and event management, leading to the acquisition of ordinary and diploma certificates.
“Our drive and strive is to be the leading brand in innovation and quality in this industry across the nation and sub-region creating opportunities to empower the younger generation by opening additional doors of opportunities for them to earn deceit living if not additional income,” Mrs Awudu stated.
She lauded the students for their exceptional level of comportment during the course period.
Rev Ishmaila Awudu, Head Pastor, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Yahweh Temple, described the success story of the institute as a manifestation of vision, taste for quality, excellence and determination.
Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt & Light Ministries, in her closing remarks based on a number of biblical quotes, stressed that successful entrepreneurs build their businesses around a set of values which include sacrifice, faith, vision, perseverance and the ability to embrace innovations and change.
She urged them to hold on to determination to achieve a success even in the wake of failure.
By Solomon Ofori
