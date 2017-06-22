TOP STORIES
Damaged Goods: Roverman Productions touts Vodafone's 'generous' support
After a successful premiere of his latest play at the National Theatre on Wednesday, CEO of Roverman Productions, James Ebo Whyte, says corporate support remains the lifeline for theatre performances in Ghana.
He commended Vodafone Ghana for sponsoring the second quarter thought-provoking and emotional but rib-cracking thriller, Damaged Goods , describing the telecoms giant’s support as most charitable and worth.
“The thing about sponsorship is that it enables a team like ours to dream...The money empowers because it takes a lot to put a show like this together. The gate [proceeds] will definitely not cover it all.
“So when you have a reliable and generous sponsor like Vodafone, then when you are planning, and when you are booking for production, you are not afraid of the results because you know that – worst case scenario – you will still be able to pay all your expenses,” Mr Whyte said at a brief presser after the premier on June 21, 2017.
Damaged Goods follows Blackmail and tells the story of how a renowned pastor raised three children that he has always thought were his, but turns out none belongs to him. It is a story of how, under very unfortunate circumstances, Mrs. Arkurst , the preacher's wife, carried the pregnancy of three different men while she was still married.
“The play is inspired by life and life teaches us a lot of lessons,” said Uncle Ebo Whyte about what inspired the story.
It is loaded with unexpected humour and wit in a way that perfectly replicates Uncle Ebo’s signature productions.
Vodafone Corporate Relations Manager, Ebenezer Amankwah, said the press conference that Vodafone came on board a second time this year because the company shares in the messages Mr Ebo Whyte’s plays teach.
“Essentially we view our association with [Roverman] as a platform that can show exactly who we are as a caring brand. Our customers are everyday Ghanaians; Ghanaians who use our services as an every life and if this is platform that expresses real life in action on stage. We want to be part of it so we can give our customers something to cheer about.
“This is going to be a continues partnership with Roverman because Roverman Productions over the years have proven to be a platform where Ghanaians find genuine expression,” said Mr Amankwah at the post-premier presser.
Both Vodafone and Roverman Productions remain tight lipped about actual figures of the sponsorship deal, however, the perfect organisation that characterise Wednesday's Premier – from the security arrangements at the gate and the comfort that sustained patrons during the two-hour show to the perfect stage management – it is clear both partners reached deep into their pockets.
Damaged Goods shows at the National Threatre on June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2. Tickets on sale at the front desk of Joy FM, Frankies, Tema Community 11, East Legon and Sakaman Shell shops in Accra, Haatso and Baatsona Total, 37 Goil, Quick and Fine Supermaket, opposite UPSA, and Motorway Supermarket.
Vodafone users can also purchase tickets via their mobile money accounts for a 10% discount.
