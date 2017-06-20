TOP STORIES
Watch King Ayisoba's Superlative performance at B-Sides Festival in Switzerland
Celebrated Ghanaian international traditional musician,King Ayisoba has again proved why he is regarded as the best traditional artiste in Ghana after performing excellently at the just ended B-Sides Festival in Switzerland.
Ayisoba,who set a record in 2007 as the first and only Traditional artiste to win the overall top award at the Ghana Music Awards,performed over 20 of his hit songs namely ,"Poka,I want to see my Father,Wicked leaders,My friend My friend,"Take go where you like,'Africa,'Mbee','The Whole world, etc within one and half hours .
He performed with his Kologo band.Their combination was really superb as they thrilled patrons with electrifying performance that led the fans to yearn for more.
Other artistes who performed on the night are,Silberen from Switzerland,Jeremy wade,The Battlefield Nurse from UK,Moon Duo from USA,No Body Ready from Switzerland,Ata Kak also from Ghana among others.
Kindly watch excerpts of how King Ayisoba performed 'Mbee' and 'Africa' in the exclusive Video below!
