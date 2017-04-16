TOP STORIES
Sherifa Gunu celebrates birthday
Undoubtedly, nine months old one of the most dedicated Traditional musicians of our time;Sherifa Guru celebrates her birthday today–Saturday April 15,2017
Born as a princess into a royal family of Kingdom of Dagbon, in the Northern Region of Ghana, Gunu has been interested in dancing and music since she was young.
Blessed with two adorable children (a girl&Boy)Sherifa Gunu competed in regional and national dance competitions, winning the dance championship for the northern Region and second place in the 1998 National Dance Championship. She took second place in the Hiplife dance championship in 2003, where she met King Ayisoba and the late Terry Bonchaka,
She has done backings for Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong and Sarkodie and in all she has made three albums.
She is a role model , a peace award winner, peace ambassador and Glo ambassador Sherifa is well noted for songs like “Yumyantaaba”, “Sherikoko” “Mbrantie, and “Biigno”
Then managed by Reagan Mends aka Online News Surgeon ,Sherifa Gunu set two outstanding records in the music industry:
1. Perfonine-month-old pregnancy at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards.Surprised?
2.Her music video titled “Mbrantie” featuring David and Punani–directed by Phamous People , happens to be the first female traditional artiste music video to be nominated at the 4syte Music video awards.
In fact when it comes to performances,s he is very aggressive and energetic,s he got a very powerful voice too.
Kindly watch Sherifa Gunu perform with nine months old pregnancy at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards
