Storm FM Grabs 7 Nominations In 6th Foklex Media Awards

Storm FM has grabbed seven (7) nominations in the 2016/2017 Foklex Media Awards.

The Sunyani-based radio station (Storm Fm) is looking forward to win from the categories of Mid Morning Presenter of the year, News Caster of the year, Sports Host of the year, Foreign Sports Presenter of the year, Entertainment Show of the year, Social Program of the year, and Personality of the year.

Storm FM's Grandmaster DJ Murphy Lee bagged three (3) nominations this year after he led his 'Entertainment Extra' team to win the Entertainment Show of year in the 5th edition of the award.

The 6th edition of the event which will be held at Golden Tulip Hotel on the 1st of April 2017 is aimed at honouring radio personalities who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Check The Full Nomination For The Brong Ahafo Region Below:

MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR

KWADWO BREFO – ASTA FM

MIGHTY JUDA – WINNERS FM

KING NICOLAS – DINPA FM

OMANPANIN – CLASSIC FM

NANA SARFO – GENESIS FM

KWAME AGYEMANG OPAMBOUR – SUCCESS FM

MID MORNING PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

OHEMAA KENTE – DINPA FM

JAY DEE – ADEPA FM

MURPHY LEE – STORM FM

OBAAPA SERWAA AKOTO – METRO FM

OMANPANIN – CLASSIC FM

NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR

MAAME AMA KORANKYE – CLASSIC FM

APPIAH KUBI – STORM FM

KWAME AGYEMANG OPAMBOUR – SUCCESS FM

)FA ASUMANI – GENESIS RADIO

ADWOA AGYEIWAA ASARE – ROYAL FM

EDINA NYARKO (NYAKOABRONOMA) – DINPA FM

SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR

KING .C .Y – GENESIS RADIO

YAW ADJEI TENDER – SUCCESS FM

OSAMAN – FREE FM

ATTA KWASI TWUM BARIMA – MOON LIGHT

RICHARD NTOW GYAN – AKHEAA FM

ISSAH IMORO ANABI – STORM FM

COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR

RICHARD NTOW GYAN – AKYEAA FM

APPIAH OLYTO – CHRIS FM

AMPAABENG KYERE ROMEO – MOON LIGHT FM

ADJEI YAW TENDER – SUCCESS FM

ADANSI BONNA FREDERICK – VOICE FM

BRITGH APPIAH – CLASSIC FM/FREE FM

FOREIGN SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

ISSAH MORO ANABI – STORM FM

EMMANUEL OWUSU ANSAH – SUCCESS FM

FRANK AMANKWA FIFA – AKYEAA FM

OXYGEN – WINNERS FM

THE DON – CLASSIC FM/FREE FM

MASTER TACTICIAN – DINPA FM

LOCAL SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

YAW ADJEI TENDER SUCCESS FM

JUDE AKOTO FRIMPONG – AGYENKWA FM

KOFI BEE – WINNERS FM

JOE AHMED – VOICE FM

POPE SKINNY – FREE FM

KYEREMEH KOFI AUGUSTINE – ROYAL FM

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

DJ MURPHY – STORM FM

KING NICHOLAS – DINPA FM

AMA KORANKYE – CLASSIC FM

OSAMAN – FREE FM/CLASSIC FM

LATTUS – J-LIFE FM

RICHARD NTOW GYAN – AKYEAA FM

DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR

CARDINAL – ADEPA FM

BLACKSHORT – SUCCESS FM

ISREAL – WINNERS FM

FATHER INNOCENT – FREE FM

NAABAY – METRO FM

OWUSU YEBOAH DAVID – AKYEAA FM

ENTERTAINMENT SHOW OF THE YEAR

ENTERTAINMENT EXTRA – STORM FM

SHOWBIZ 97.1 – SUNCITY

KASAHARI LEVEL – CLASSIC FM

WEEKEND PARTY MIX – WINNERS FM

ENTERTAINMENT CHAT SHOW – J-LIFE

ENTERTAIMENT CORNER – ATOOBU FM

SOCIAL PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

WHO'S DUTY – STORM FM

EVERYDAY ENGLISH – GENESIS FM

AWARE3 AKWANTUO – J LIFE FM

AHAFOMAN NK)SO) – SUCCESS FM

MMA AHYIA – CLASSIC FM

NE YIE NTI – AKYEAA FM

Credit : Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku - Newshuntermagazine