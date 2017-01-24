Zylofon Media Signs Kumi Guitar

Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar, born Nana Yaw Kumi, has signed a five-year management contract with Zylofon Media, a new creative arts company.

The deal will set the artiste on the path to international recognition, among other benefits.

The 'Break Into Two' singer who was previously signed to Okraku Mantey's Slip Music as part of the new deal will earn a sign-on fee of $100,000, a 3/4 bedroom house and a Hyundai Sonata 2016 model, which were presented to him on Friday.

The presentation event was witnessed by Enoch Attakorah, Head of Operations at Zylofon Media and Samuel Atoubi Baah.

Mr Attakorah is optimistic that the deal will make Kumi Guitar a household name in Ghana and beyond.

Kumi Guitar, a prolific song writer, vocalist and highlife musician has no doubt delivering his side of the deal, as he expressed excitement to work with Zylofon.

Indeed, Kumi's talent is unquestionable. He once worked with top players such as Appietus, Sugar Tone Production, Mark Okraku Mantey, among others. He also had features with other artistes such as Guru, Flowking Stone and others.

Zylofon Media promises to make Kumi Guitar's brand bigger than it used to be. The company is committed to building world-class brands in Ghana, and signing Kumi Guitar is a test case to prove itself.



