I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 24 January 2017 13:06 CET

Zylofon Media Signs Kumi Guitar

By Daily Guide
Kumi Guitar receiving keys to his car
Kumi Guitar receiving keys to his car

Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar, born Nana Yaw Kumi, has signed a five-year management contract with Zylofon Media, a new creative arts company.

The deal will set the artiste on the path to international recognition, among other benefits.

The 'Break Into Two' singer who was previously signed to Okraku Mantey's Slip Music as part of the new deal will earn a sign-on fee of $100,000, a 3/4 bedroom house and a Hyundai Sonata 2016 model, which were presented to him on Friday.

The presentation event was witnessed by Enoch Attakorah, Head of Operations at Zylofon Media and Samuel Atoubi Baah.

Mr Attakorah is optimistic that the deal will make Kumi Guitar a household name in Ghana and beyond.

Kumi Guitar, a prolific song writer, vocalist and highlife musician has no doubt delivering his side of the deal, as he expressed excitement to work with Zylofon.

Indeed, Kumi's talent is unquestionable. He once worked with top players such as Appietus, Sugar Tone Production, Mark Okraku Mantey, among others. He also had features with other artistes such as Guru, Flowking Stone and others.

Zylofon Media promises to make Kumi Guitar's brand bigger than it used to be. The company is committed to building world-class brands in Ghana, and signing Kumi Guitar is a test case to prove itself.

 

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

We must set budgets that will realistically allow us to purchase what we’re looking for and profit from that purchase either through capital gains or rental yield.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img