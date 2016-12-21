'Akua Donkor, Bishop Obinim, Shatta Wale', others star-in 'Only in Africa'

‘Eb3y3 biribi, o’ to wit ‘’it will be something else’ o,’’ was the spontaneous remark by a lady in a cab, in reaction to a radio commercial on up-coming theatre performance on the eve of Christmas, in Kumasi.

Can you blame her? If you have Bukom Banku, Akua Donkor ,Bishop Obinim, Shatta Wale, Asamoah Gyan, Sarkodie, Mzbel , among others, on a single platform, you can imagine what that means.

I’m unsure what your emotions will be, but I’m sure you will begin expressing your feeling even before you see and, possibly, hear them. It is so because on any ordinary day, each of these individuals, authorities in many respects, can single-handedly move the biggest of crowd to any venue even before people ask what is in the pot for them.

Anyway, relax, you have the opportunity to see all the listed character but their names will be put in inverted commas begin and close in a play entitled ‘’Only in Africa’’.

Kumasi-based fast-growing theatre production company, Liezer Legacy, in partnership with Luv 99.5 FM, is behind it all.

‘’Asamoah Gyan’’ clashes with father, ‘’Opana’’, over choice of career path. While the father wanted him to focus on developing his soccer talent, the young lad had other ideas; showbiz.

In the heat of the argument, ‘’Akua Donkor’’, ‘’ Asamaoah Gyan’’ s aunt who is being hounded by MPP sympathizers following the ignominious loss of her preferred MDC(note the abbreviation of the political parties) in the recent elections, emerges to take refuge in her ‘brother’s house. The rest of the story unfolds.

Director of Liezer Legacy Production, Louis Lamis, says the team has ‘’packaged events of the past year into a one-and-a –half hour stage performance’’, as the most memorable Christmas gift for patrons.

The spacious CCB Auditorium at KNUST is venue for two sessions of the show at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, on the day you’re ‘planting’ your Christmas tree—24th December, 2016

N.G.O., Intimination, Dot, Akwasi Shatta and Krofrom Sarkodie lead the ever- exciting cast to spice your X’mas, as they throw you into jaw-breaking and rib-cracking non-scoring laughing competition.

Never mind about not winning a prize; Apuzo says it’s medicine with no side effect. You can’t afford to stay way, especially, with people you love and cherish, if you want to make them happy this Christmas.

It’s Luv FM-Liezer Legacy collaboration. Catch you at either of the two sessions.