Sarkodie Wins Award

Sarkodie has won the Artiste of The Year at the 2016 African Entertainment Legends Awards, held at the Bespoke Event Centre in Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend.

He beat competition from AKA (South Africa), D'Banj (Nigeria), K'naan (Somalia), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Asa (Nigeria), Daddy Lumba and Amandzeba Nat Brew to claim the ultimate award on the night.

At the ceremony, over 45 celebrities and personalities were also honoured for their contributions towards the development of the creative industry in their various countries and Africa as a whole.

The award scheme which was hosted by Bryan Okwara and Ella Mensa is designed to recognise and celebrate personalities and entertainers that stand out distinctively and remain consistent in their various fields of entertainment.

The scheme is also geared towards projecting excellence and gives support to young emerging and creative talents in Africa and Diaspora.

The event was powered by Flexy Entertainment, with support from Smile Global Entertainment.