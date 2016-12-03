Luci Monét Featuring Mista Silva – Ijo (music Video)

With the record already garnering early support from BBC 1Xtra, Capital Xtra, Reprezent Radio and Beat FM London among others in recent weeks, British Nigerian singer and songwriter Luci Monét is proud to unveil the exciting new music video for her latest single titled ‘Ijo’, which features 3-time MOBO Award nominee and Afrobeats musician Mista Silva.

Taken from her forthcoming debut EP, ‘Ijo’ is an infectious dance anthem, which sees Luci Monét and producer Delirious collaboration to capture the feel good factor and infectious percussiveness of African music, with a global twist. Backed by bouncy drumbeats and lush synths, the record is taken up a notch, courtesy of a charismatic yet laid back verse from Afrobeats star Mista Silva.

The brand new visuals to accompany the infectious ‘Ijo’ record were shot on location in Brixton, South London, and directed by burgeoning filmmaker J Kamara (Mikel Ameen, Aina More, Alim Kamara). The video is a fun summery affair, which sees Monét, Silva and their friends enjoying and capturing the fun and vibrant essence of not only the ‘Ijo’ record, but the glorious town of Brixton.

According to Luci Monét, “the title ‘Ijo’ means dance, and although the song tells a love story, I didn’t want that to be the main focus, I wanted the dance aspect of the record to take a lead role. Being of Nigerian descent, our music is very much about dancing, from the rhythm to the melodies, and it means a lot to me, to be able to showcase that side of my background and roots”.

Born and raised in Hackney, East London, Luci Monét began singing, as many great artistes before her, in her local church, at an early age of 8. Through her college and university years, Monét fully realized her love and passion for music and performing live. Her magnetic and vivacious spirit, captivating song-writing skills and uncompromising work ethic, set her apart as one to watch for 2017.





Luci Monet Ijo Artwork Ii