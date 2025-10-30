Minister Samuel Nartey George Pledges Openness in Draft Legislation Amid Public concern

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to openness and public involvement in the drafting of national legislation. His remarks, shared in a Facebook post, address what he described as misinformation circulating about government initiatives, including ongoing discussions on LGBTQ-related issues.

Mr. Nartey George explained that all draft bills prepared by his ministry would now be published for public review and input before being submitted to the Cabinet and the Attorney-General.

“As Minister, I believe the people must have a voice in how the government steers their affairs,” he said. “We have released all drafts and asked for the public to read and make their inputs so they are considered before I send them to Cabinet and the Attorney-General.”

He further outlined the legislative process, noting that after the public consultation phase, the bills would proceed to the Cabinet and Attorney-General’s Department for examination before being referred to Parliament’s Communications and Legislation Committees. The bills will then undergo clause-by-clause scrutiny by the entire House.

The Minister also cautioned the public against the spread of false information, emphasizing that many unverified claims were being circulated online. “There is a lot of untruths being confidently peddled out there. The truth is one,” he stated.

His statement is seen as an effort to promote transparency and rebuild public trust in the legislative process while encouraging citizens to take an active role in national decision-making.

By Daniel Asiedu