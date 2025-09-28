Street Begging in Ghana: A Greener Pasture for West African Muslim Migrants — But at What Cost?

Beggers in Ghana

Street begging has become a visible phenomenon in Ghana’s major cities, fro%m Accra to Kumasi and Takoradi. While the act of begging is not unique to Ghana, the influx of migrants from neighboring West African countries, particularly Niger and Nigeria, has given it a new dimension. These migrants, mostly Muslims, leave their hometowns and endure dangerous journeys across borders not necessarily to escape violence, but to pursue Ghana as a “greener pasture” for begging.

The Migrant Journey

Travelling from cities in Nigeria, Niger, and other West African countries through dangerous routes characterized by armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, and other risks, migrants often pass through towns such as Agadez, Niamey, Tahoua, Maradi in Niger, and Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, and Kebbi in Nigeria. To them, Ghana is not simply a refuge from violence but an economic destination — a land they envision as environmentally friendly for begging and wealth creation compared to its neighbors in the subregion.

Why Ghana?

For every dreaming beggar, whether from Niger or Nigeria, Ghana is the preferred destination when choosing a perfect place to beg. This choice is due to unique advantages Ghana offers compared to its West African neighbors:

Relative peace and security – Ghana remains one of the most stable countries in the region. Economic and social stability – a growing middle class means more charitable giving. Hospitality – Ghanaians are generally tolerant toward migrants. Religious community – shared Islamic values create bonds of solidarity. Vibrant Zongo communities – offer shelter and a sense of belonging. Dominance of Hausa language – Hausa serves as a unifying language within Zongo communities, easing communication and integration.

Contribution to Socio-Economic Integration

Though street begging is often seen negatively, migrant beggars also play a role in socio-economic integration:

They strengthen Zongo communities by adding cultural diversity. Their presence fosters regional interconnectedness, as many retain cross-border ties. Some eventually transition from begging to small trading, thereby contributing to local markets. By participating in communal religious activities, they help consolidate the Pan-West African Islamic identity in Ghana.

Dangers of the Spread of Begging in Ghana

However, unchecked begging comes at a cost:

Public nuisance and congestion on streets and markets.

Child exploitation, as children are often used to attract sympathy.

Health risks, since many live in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions.

Social tension, as begging can fuel stereotypes about migrants.

Security concerns, with the possibility of infiltration by criminal elements.

Way Forward

To manage this phenomenon, a coordinated and humane policy is needed. Key steps include:

Proper entry routes – ensuring migrants enter through legal immigration channels. Strict enforcement of laws on streetism – to prevent child exploitation and abuse. Periodic health screening – protecting both migrants and the public. Taxation or permit schemes – requiring beggars to contribute a token fee. Housing schemes – affordable hostels funded partly by the migrants. Registration and monitoring – to properly account for their numbers and activities.

Institutions to Play a Role

The Ministry of Gvgender, Children and Social Protection and Social Welfare must lead in providing rehabilitation and social support.

The Ghana Immigration Service, under the Ministry of Interior, should regulate and track migrant inflows.

DOVVSU (Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit) must intervene where children and vulnerable women are exploited.

Muslim leaders, Imams, and Zongo Chiefs have a moral duty to guide and discipline their communities.

Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must enforce by-laws on streetism while offering alternatives.

Other relevant NGOs and civil society groups can complement government efforts with advocacy and welfare programs.

Conclusion

Street begging by West African Muslim migrants in Ghana is both a benefit and a menace. While it fosters cultural exchange, strengthens Zongo communities, and provides a survival strategy for the poor, it also poses risks of health crises, child exploitation, and social tension if left unchecked.

Ghana must strike a balance between compassion and regulation. The involvement of state agencies, local authorities, and Muslim leaders will be critical in ensuring that migrants find dignity and integration, while Ghana’s streets remain safe, orderly, and reflective of the nation’s values of peace and hospitality.

By Dawda Mohammed Kakale

Writer & Journalist-Takoradi