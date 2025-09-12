Smartphones in the Hands of School Kids: Blessing or Curse?

As mobile phone use among children rises in Ghana, parents and teachers face the challenge of balancing its benefits with its risks.

The advancement of technology has changed the way people live, learn, and communicate. One of the most influential gadgets of our time is the smartphone. Today, it is no longer just a luxury item but a necessity, used by people across all walks of life — including school children.

In Ghana, mobile phone usage has become widespread. According to GSMA Intelligence, by 2024 the country recorded about 38.95 million mobile connections, representing 113% of the population. This shows that mobile technology is deeply woven into our daily lives. Parents, especially in urban areas, now provide smartphones for their children not only for learning but also as a way to stay connected when they are away from home.

The Pros

There is no doubt that smartphones come with some benefits for school kids:

Education: Smartphones provide access to e-books, research platforms, and learning apps. Teachers also use digital tools to give assignments and assess students, making smartphones a valuable learning resource.

Safety and Communication: Parents can easily keep in touch with their children, ensuring they are safe, especially when parents are away for work or travel.

Digital Skills: Early use of smartphones helps children build digital literacy, an essential skill in today’s technology-driven world.

Information Access: Smartphones allow children to research topics, explore ideas, and stay updated on current issues.

The Cons

But as useful as smartphones may be, they also come with several challenges:

Distraction: Games and social media can easily divert attention from studies, affecting academic performance.

Inappropriate Content: Without control, children risk exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate material.

Addiction and Health Issues: Overuse of smartphones can cause poor concentration, eye strain, lack of sleep, and even mental health problems.

Cyberbullying: Children are vulnerable to online harassment, which can affect their confidence and emotional wellbeing.

Reduced Social Interaction: Too much screen time can limit children’s ability to build strong face-to-face relationships.

A Global Lesson

Some countries, including Australia and Switzerland, have placed restrictions on smartphone use in schools to protect children from these dangers. Ghana can also take inspiration from such policies while finding solutions that fit our local context.

The Way Forward

The challenge is not whether school children should have smartphones, but how their usage should be guided. Parents must set rules on screen time, schools should regulate when and how phones are used, and children themselves must be educated on safe and responsible use. A balanced approach will ensure that smartphones remain a tool for growth rather than a source of harm.

Conclusion

Smartphones are here to stay, and they will continue to shape the future of education and communication. What is important is how we, as parents, teachers, and a society, manage their use. By maximizing the benefits and reducing the risks, smartphones can truly become a blessing in the hands of school children.

By : Dawda Mohammed Kakale

Writer & Journalist-Takoradi