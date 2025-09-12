ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Fri, 12 Sep 2025 Opinions

Smartphones in the Hands of School Kids: Blessing or Curse?

Smartphones in the Hands of School Kids: Blessing or Curse?Smartphones in the Hands of School Kids: Blessing or Curse?

As mobile phone use among children rises in Ghana, parents and teachers face the challenge of balancing its benefits with its risks.

The advancement of technology has changed the way people live, learn, and communicate. One of the most influential gadgets of our time is the smartphone. Today, it is no longer just a luxury item but a necessity, used by people across all walks of life — including school children.

In Ghana, mobile phone usage has become widespread. According to GSMA Intelligence, by 2024 the country recorded about 38.95 million mobile connections, representing 113% of the population. This shows that mobile technology is deeply woven into our daily lives. Parents, especially in urban areas, now provide smartphones for their children not only for learning but also as a way to stay connected when they are away from home.

The Pros
There is no doubt that smartphones come with some benefits for school kids:

Education: Smartphones provide access to e-books, research platforms, and learning apps. Teachers also use digital tools to give assignments and assess students, making smartphones a valuable learning resource.

Safety and Communication: Parents can easily keep in touch with their children, ensuring they are safe, especially when parents are away for work or travel.

Digital Skills: Early use of smartphones helps children build digital literacy, an essential skill in today’s technology-driven world.

Information Access: Smartphones allow children to research topics, explore ideas, and stay updated on current issues.

The Cons
But as useful as smartphones may be, they also come with several challenges:

Distraction: Games and social media can easily divert attention from studies, affecting academic performance.

Inappropriate Content: Without control, children risk exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate material.

Addiction and Health Issues: Overuse of smartphones can cause poor concentration, eye strain, lack of sleep, and even mental health problems.

Cyberbullying: Children are vulnerable to online harassment, which can affect their confidence and emotional wellbeing.

Reduced Social Interaction: Too much screen time can limit children’s ability to build strong face-to-face relationships.

A Global Lesson
Some countries, including Australia and Switzerland, have placed restrictions on smartphone use in schools to protect children from these dangers. Ghana can also take inspiration from such policies while finding solutions that fit our local context.

The Way Forward
The challenge is not whether school children should have smartphones, but how their usage should be guided. Parents must set rules on screen time, schools should regulate when and how phones are used, and children themselves must be educated on safe and responsible use. A balanced approach will ensure that smartphones remain a tool for growth rather than a source of harm.

Conclusion
Smartphones are here to stay, and they will continue to shape the future of education and communication. What is important is how we, as parents, teachers, and a society, manage their use. By maximizing the benefits and reducing the risks, smartphones can truly become a blessing in the hands of school children.

By : Dawda Mohammed Kakale
Writer & Journalist-Takoradi

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Blogger's articles (4)

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

September 12: Cedi sells at GHS12.13 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.66 on forex market September 12: Cedi sells at GHS12.13 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.66 on forex mark...

22 minutes ago

Social activist Oliver Barker Vormawor I hope Mahama consulted Parliament before accepting non-Ghanaian refugees from U...

22 minutes ago

Ghanaian social activist Oliver Barker Vormawor Ghana can’t be a dumping ground for Trump’s racist immigration politics — Oliver...

22 minutes ago

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin CJ Torkonoo’s removal more political than accountability — Minority caucus

22 minutes ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin Minority currently going through turbulence but we’ll bounce back — Afenyo-Marki...

7 hours ago

Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand justice for women Ghana pushes for urgent family law reforms as civil society unites to demand jus...

8 hours ago

Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session Reconstituted STU Governing Council undergoes orientation session

8 hours ago

Abdul Munaf Lawal, a 32-year-old man sentenced A/R: 32-year-old man jailed 35years for defrauding victim of $50,000

8 hours ago

The court ruling opens the way to South Africas parliament changing the law to allow men to take on their wives surnames. By ALEXANDER JOE (AFP/File) S.Africa's top court rules men can take wives' surnames

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line