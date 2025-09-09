The NPP Is Suffering From Paralysis Analysis

What is Analysis Paralysis?

In psychology, there is a condition called analysis paralysis. It happens when someone thinks too much, weighs too many options, and gets trapped in indecision. Instead of acting, they freeze. Instead of moving forward, they go in circles.

This is exactly where the New Patriotic Party (NPP) finds itself today. The party is suffering from paralysis analysis.

A Crushing Defeat

After their crushing defeat in both the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2024, you would expect some humility. You would expect sober reflection. You would expect that they might take responsibility for their failures and reconnect with the people of Ghana.

But what do we see instead? The same old arrogance. The same old lies. The same old disrespect toward the citizens of the Golden Republic of Ghana.

Arrogance on Display

This arrogance is not just abstract — it is lived out in the behavior of their leaders. Take the Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South. He was elected by his constituents, entrusted with their mandate, and yet chose to gamble with it.

He declared publicly that he would resign if the NPP lost in a constituency that was not even his own. Such a statement was not only reckless; it was a blatant insult to the very people who voted for him to represent them in Parliament.

And yet, after the NPP’s defeat, he has refused to follow through. Instead of stepping down, as he promised, he has dug in his heels, spewing even more arrogance. That single episode speaks volumes about the character of the NPP: a party so steeped in entitlement that even the will of the people means little to them.

Trapped in Propaganda

The party’s communicators — Ama Daaku, Jenifer Queen, Richard Ahiagbah, Nana B, Miracles Aboagye, and others — carry themselves as though nothing has changed. Their attitude suggests Ghanaians are fools who can be manipulated with words.

But the truth is, they are the ones trapped. Stuck in excuses. Chained to propaganda. Victims of their own analysis paralysis.

Eight Wasted Years

The NPP had eight long years to prove themselves. Eight years of power. Eight years of resources. Eight years of opportunity.

And what did they leave behind? An economy in ruins. Jobs lost. Businesses collapsed. A nation drained. They stripped the economy bare and handed over nothing but a skeleton for John Mahama and his administration to repair.

Power for What?

And now, unbelievably, they ask for power again. But Ghanaians must ask: Power for what?

To continue the plunder? To devour what little remains? To finish off the carcass of an economy they already destroyed?

The answer is clear. These are not nation-builders. They are economic vultures in suits.

Silence is the Enemy

And here lies the danger: if Ghanaians remain silent, if we grow passive, the NPP will attempt to sneak back into power. If we look away, they will lie their way back into office. If we do not act, they will circle once more, just like vultures over a dying carcass.

But silence is the enemy. That is why every Ghanaian must speak, must rise, must act. Because the truth is simple — the power does not belong to them. The power belongs to us. To the citizen. The worker. The student. The farmer. The voter. The people of the Golden Republic of Ghana.

Moving Forward

The NPP is not just defeated. The NPP is paralyzed — stuck in arrogance, drowning in lies, and held hostage by their own paralysis analysis.

And Ghana will move forward. Without them.

EMS is the host of Silence is the Enemy on WBSM — Bold Statement Media.

By EMS for Silence is the Enemy on WBSM — Bold Statement Media