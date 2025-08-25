ModernGhana logo
Fettehman United Strengthen Squad with Signing of Caleb Mallet

Caleb Mallet

Fettehman United have confirmed their first signing of the season with the arrival of 23-year-old defender Caleb Mallet on a free transfer. The deal has quickly become a talking point among supporters, as the versatile centre-back is expected to add much needed steel and depth to the squad.

Mallet, recognized for his disciplined defending and strong reading of the game, has built a reputation as a reliable figure at the back. His physicality and composure under pressure make him a valuable addition to a team pushing for consistency this campaign.

Speaking after signing for Fettehman United, Mallet expressed his excitement about the move and his determination to make an impact.

“I’m really happy to join Fettehman United,” Mallet said. “This is a team with ambition and passion, and I’m looking forward to working hard with my teammates to help the club achieve its goals.”

Club officials believe his presence will solidify the defence and bring added confidence to the backline. “Caleb is a strong defender who reads the game well,” a team representative noted. “We expect him to be a leader at the back and a key part of the squad.”

For Fettehman United, the signing of Mallet sends a clear message, the team is building with intent, and with their latest recruit, they may have found the defensive backbone needed for the battles ahead.

