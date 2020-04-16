Karela United Confirm Signing Eight New Players

Karela United have announced the signing of eight new players who have joined the club on the transfer deadline day.

The club have struggled to make an impact leaving them as the 17th position after 15 matches played before the suspension of the Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko duo Kingsley Osei Effah and Evans Owusu has officially joined Karela United on loan until the end of the season.

Former Ghana U20 striker Umar Abdul Basit has also joined the 'Passion and Pride' lads from second-tier club New Edubiase United.

Below is the full list of the players recruited:

Umar Bashiru - Wa Suntaa

Thomas Gyewu - BYFC

Richard Berko - BYFC

Kingsley Osei Effa - Asante Kotoko

Evans Owusu - Asante Kotoko

Umar Abdul Basit - New Edubiase

Lawrence Owusu - Unattached

Bennet Ofori - Unattached

Bekwai Youth Academy also transferred their two highly-rated players Thomas Gyawu and Richard Berko to Karela United on the transfer deadline day.

Former Asante Kotoko and WAFA midfielder Umar Bashiru also joined Karela United from Wa Suntaa.

Karela United completed the signing of ex-Asante Kotoko and Medeama star Bennett Ofori Ansu and Lawrence Owusu on a free transfer.

Earlier this week, former Medeama coach, Evans Adotey and Mallam Yahaya, formerly of Berekum Chelsea were announced to steer the club's technical team after Enos Adepah was sacked last month following the club's recent poor performance.