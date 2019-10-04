Daniel Agyei Joins Sebeta Kenema In Ethiopia

Ghana goalkeeper, Daniel Agyei has completed his move former Jimma Aba Jifar to newly-promoted side Sebeta Kenema FC.

The 2009 Fifa U-20 World Cup-winning shot-stopper spent two seasons with the side.

In his first season, the former Liberty Professionals helped the side clinch the 2017/18 Ethiopian Premier League title. They, however, ended up at 5th place in the subsequent campaign.

The 28-year-old has now moved on but will stay in the Ethiopian topflight after signing a one-year deal with a further option with new boys Sebeta Kenema on Thursday.

Agyei, who has also previously played for Free State Stars, Simba SC, Medeama and Liberty Professionals – took to his Facebook page to bid Jimma Aba Jifar an emotional farewell: