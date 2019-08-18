Ghana Beach Volleyball Team Reach Quarter Finals

Kelvin Carboo and Samuel Asrifi who are representing Ghana in Beach Volleyball have reached the Quarter Finals at the 12thAfrican Games in Morocco and hope to improve to reach the medal zone.

The players who won silver at the first Africa Beach Sports Games in Sal, Cape Verde are playing very well and if all goes well, they can get the precious gold medal.

Though they had it tough preparing for the Games due to poor support and motivation, they have encouraged themselves and promised to make name for themselves.

At the Rabat 2019 African Games, the Beach Volleyball team of Ghana beat Sudan 21-10, 21-12 (2-0) in their first game.

Ghana also beat Sierra Leone 21-10, 21-13 (2-0), and they will play Rwanda in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.